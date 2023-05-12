The Turkish air defence system, SIPER, has successfully hit a long-distance target in the final test on Friday before its official launch.

Ismail Demir, the head of Turkish Defence Industries Presidency (SSB), said that SIPER, the protector of Turkish skies, passed the test with a direct hit.

The SIPER project is led by Türkiye's defence giants Aselsan and Roketsan.

Besides SIPER, which is expected to rival Russia's S-400, Türkiye has also developed the Korkut, Sungur and Hisar air defence systems.

SIPER, which can engage manually or automatically on targets, is able to assume missions under harsh conditions.

It has multi-target and multi-radar fusion features and it can identify friend and foe.