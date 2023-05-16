BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
With CPEC extension, Afghanistan to become centre of trade: Official
Joining multibillion-dollar infrastructure project is part of Taliban commitment to attract investment, says Hafiz Zia Ahmad, deputy spokesperson of the interim Foreign Ministry.
With CPEC extension, Afghanistan to become centre of trade: Official
Taliban-appointed Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi attends a three-way meeting that is seen as an outreach to the Taliban by Pakistan, who has acted as a mediator with Afghanistan's new rulers, and China, which is eager to expand its influence in the region. / Photo: AP Archive
May 16, 2023

Afghanistan has decided to join the multi-billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which will help the landlocked country to become a center of trade and attract investment, a senior Afghan official said.

Hafiz Zia Ahmad, deputy spokesperson of the interim Foreign Ministry, said Tuesday the decision to join the mega infrastructure project is part of the Taliban administration's commitment to bring foreign investment to the war-torn country.

"CPEC will help us to become part of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and bring different projects in energy, railway and other sectors to Afghanistan," Ahmad said in a video statement shared by Ariana News, a local television channel.

Last week, Afghanistan’s acting foreign and commerce ministers visited Islamabad to attend the 5th China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Dialogue.

RelatedPakistan, Afghan Taliban agree to boost trade and lower tensions

According to a statement issued after the meeting, the "three sides reaffirmed their resolve to fully harness Afghanistan’s potential as a hub for regional connectivity."

They reaffirmed commitment to further the trilateral cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and to jointly extend CPEC to Afghanistan, it said.

CPEC, part of Beijing's BRI, is a multibillion-dollar economic and infrastructural developmental arrangement between Pakistan and China.

There have been discussions to include Taliban-led Afghanistan in the infrastructure project, and the administration has also resolved to make the country a transit hub between Central and South Asia.

Taliban came to power after the withdrawal of US-led NATO forces from Afghanistan in August 2021.

RelatedUN urges Afghanistan's Taliban to end lashings, executions
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us