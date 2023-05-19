WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tsunami warning lifted after magnitude 7.7 earthquake shakes far Pacific
First waves in New Caledonia arrive at Mare and Ile des Pins, but were no higher than 50 centimetres above the usual tide.
Tsunami warning lifted after magnitude 7.7 earthquake shakes far Pacific
Waves of around half a metre above the tide level were observed at Lenakel in Vanuatu. / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 19, 2023

A tsunami warning in the Pacific has been lifted after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean southeast of New Caledonia.

"Based on all available data the tsunami threat from this earthquake has now passed," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a statement after the earthquake on Friday.

The US Geological Survey said the quake was detected at 0257 GMT on Friday around 340 kilometres (210 miles) east of Vao city in New Caledonia, a French Pacific territory, and was 37 kilometres (23 miles) deep.

The epicentre is southwest of Fiji, north of New Zealand and east of Australia where the Coral Sea meets the Pacific.

"The first waves arrived at Mare and Ile des Pins (in New Caledonia) but they were no higher than 50 centimetres" above the usual tide, according to civil security chief Frederic Marchi-Leccia.

"Sirens rang all around the territory, and the security forces and firefighters evacuated the coastal areas."

Waves of around half a metre above the tide level were observed at Lenakel in Vanuatu, with slightly smaller ones observed or predicted for several other Pacific islands, according to the Honolulu-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The centre had earlier said waves up to 1 metre (3 feet) above tides were possible for Vanuatu.

Authorities had called on residents to evacuate coastal areas lower than 12 metres above sea level and less than 300 metres from the shoreline.

Meanwhile, waves up to 3 metres (1 foot) were possible for Fiji, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Guam and other Pacific islands.

RelatedDeadly Ring of Fire shakes Pacific, threatens countries
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us