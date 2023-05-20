CULTURE
Turkish director Ceylan returns to Cannes with 'Kuru Otlar Ustune'
Nuri Bilge Ceylan's latest drama is among films to vie for prestigious award Palme d’Or.
Ceylan’s latest drama focuses on the story of a young teacher who hopes to be appointed to the Turkish metropolis Istanbul after his mandatory duty at a small village in eastern Türkiye. / Photo: AA
May 20, 2023

Türkiye's award-winning director Nuri Bilge Ceylan is back to the Cannes Film Festival this year with his latest drama "Kuru Otlar Ustune" (About Dry Grasses), the organisers have announced.

Ceylan’s latest drama focuses on the story of a young teacher who hopes to be appointed to the Turkish metropolis Istanbul after his mandatory duty at a small village in eastern Türkiye.

British director Ken Loach, American Wes Anderson, French Catherine Breillat, German Wim Wenders, Japanese Kore-eda Hirokazu, and Finnish director Aki Kaurismaki are among other film directors whose films will be vying at the 76th edition of the festival which will be held on May 16-27.

In 2014, Ceylan won the Palme d’Or at Cannes. In 2009, he was a member of the main competition jury at Cannes.

Festival's President Iris Knobloch, who took over the post last year from Pierre Lescure, and festival's artistic director Thierry Fremaux announced the lineup during a news conference in Paris.

The festival’s opening film Jeanne du Barry, starring Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, was directed by French actress and filmmaker Maiwenn.

Meanwhile, Turkish broadcaster TRT said in a statement that three films that it supported have been selected for competition in the festival.

Among them are Ceylan’s About Dry Grasses, Austrian award-winning director Jessica Hausner's Club Zero, and Italian director’s Alice Rohrwacher, it added.

SOURCE:AA
