US to ink 'strategic' deals with two Pacific states to counter China
Deal negotiator says Palau agreement will be signed on Monday in presence of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and another pact would be signed on Tuesday in Micronesia.
Biden administration is looking to put greater focus on Asia-Pacific amid growing concerns about China as an economic and military competitor. / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 21, 2023

The United States will sign new strategic pacts with the Pacific island states of Palau and Micronesia early next week and hopes to do so with the Marshall Islands in coming weeks, the US presidential envoy negotiating the deals has said.

Joseph Yun told the Reuters news agency on Saturday the Palau agreement would be formally signed in the presence of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. in Papua New Guinea on Monday, while the Micronesia pact would be signed on Tuesday in Micronesia.

Yun initialed the agreements, part of US efforts to shore up support among Pacific island states to counter competition from China, during visits to Micronesia and Palau in the past week.

As anticipated, he was unable to conclude the deal with the Marshall Islands.

"We have made progress over my three-day visit to Marshall Islands and we hope to sign an agreement with the Marshall Islands in the coming weeks," he said.

Washington first reached what are known as Compact of Free Association [COFA] accords with the three island states in the 1980s, under which it retains responsibility for their defence and provides economic assistance while gaining exclusive access to huge strategic swathes of the Pacific in return.

Renewing them has become a key part of US efforts to push back against China's bid to expand its influence in the Pacific.

Chinese diplomats have been courting the region and China's construction and mining companies have expanded their business in many Pacific island nations.

US President Joe Biden had been due to attend the signing ceremonies in Port Moresby, but on Tuesday, called off what was to have been a brief stopover there due to the US debt-ceiling crisis.

Blinken will take his place and also sign bilateral defence and maritime security agreements with PNG and meet with leaders of the Pacific Islands Forum.

Biden's national security adviser said on Wednesday the president would arrange another summit of Pacific island leaders this year after the disappointment caused by his cancellation.

'Strategically important'

Yun said Micronesia preferred to formalise its agreement on home territory. Earlier he said both Palau and Micronesia would sign their COFAs in PNG.

The Marshall Islands' COFA is due to expire this year.

Yun gave no reason for the hold-up in renewing that, but a parliamentary election is expected there in November.

Yun called the deals "strategically important."

"We've achieved two out of three," he said.

"Compacts are very important for the United States. It defines the relationship between us and the northern half of the Pacific."

Yun said last month's "topline" agreements would provide the three COFA states with a total of about $6.5 billion over 20 years.

Last year, more than 100 arms-control, environmental and other activist groups urged the Biden administration to formally apologise to the Marshall Islands for the impact of massive US nuclear testing there and to provide fair compensation.

Marshall Islanders are still plagued by the health and environmental effects of the 67 US nuclear bomb tests from 1946 to 1958, which included "Castle Bravo" at Bikini Atoll in 1954 — the largest US bomb ever detonated.

SOURCE:Reuters
