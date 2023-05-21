WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel far-right minister storms Al Aqsa mosque: Police
Ben-Gvir enters Al Aqsa Mosque's Haram al-Sharif area early in morning with special guards, protection by Israeli forces.
Israel far-right minister storms Al Aqsa mosque: Police
#HQO39 : The ultra right-wing MP inflaming Israeli politics / Photo: AFP
May 21, 2023

Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir has entered the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

Ben-Gvir entered the Al Aqsa Mosque's Haram al-Sharif area early on Sunday morning with special guards and under the protection of the Israeli forces.

In his video message from the courtyard of Al Aqsa, he claimed Israel's ownership of the complex and said threats from Hamas make no sense.

"We own Jerusalem and all the land of Israel."

This was the second time he entered the complex since taking office as national security minister in the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last December.

Ben-Gvir previously entered the Al Aqsa Mosque on January 3, days after he took office, and with this action, he became the first Israeli minister on duty to enter the mosque in five years.

He holds far-right views on the Palestinians and has called for their displacement. He has repeat edly joined Israeli settlers in storming the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

For Muslims, Al Aqsa represents the world's third-holiest site. Jews call the area the Temple Mount, saying it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

Last November, Israeli President Isaac Herzog warned in a leaked audio that "the whole world is worried" about Ben-Gv ir’s far-right views.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us