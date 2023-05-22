The United States has signed a new security pact with Papua New Guinea as it competes with China for influence in the Pacific.

The State Department said on Monday that the new agreement provides a framework to help improve security cooperation, enhance the capacity of Papua New Guinea's defence force and increase regional stability.

The full agreement will be made public once politicians in both countries have an opportunity for input, likely in a couple of months.

"The work that we’re doing together to try to shape the future could not be more important, could not be more timely," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters.

"We're deeply invested in the Indo-Pacific because our planet’s future is being written here. Papua New Guinea is playing a critical role in shaping that future."

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape said the pact is mutually beneficial and "secures our national interests" in "becoming a robust economy in this part of the world."

China's warning

In response to news of Blinken's impending visit, China warned against the introduction of "geopolitical games" into the region.

The agreement also sparked student protests in the second-largest city, Lae. And many in the Pacific are concerned about the increasing militarisation of the region.

As well as the defence pact, the US also signed a maritime agreement with Papua New Guinea which will allow the US Coast Guard to partner with the Pacific nation to counter illegal fishing and drug smuggling.

Papua New Guinea's location just north of Australia makes it strategically significant.

It was the site of fierce battles during World War II, and with a population of nearly 10 million people, it's the most populous Pacific Island nation.