WORLD
3 MIN READ
Türkiye vows to strengthen cooperation and solidarity with Africa
Türkiye celebrates Africa Day, marking the 60th anniversary of the African Union.
Türkiye vows to strengthen cooperation and solidarity with Africa
Ankara pledges to enhance cooperation and solidarity with Africa in all aspects. / Photo: TRT Afrika / Others
May 25, 2023

Marking Africa Day, Türkiye has pledged to continue to enhance its cooperation and solidarity in all aspects with the continent.

In a statement on Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said: "We wholeheartedly congratulate all our African sisters and brothers on the occasion of the May 25 Africa Day, which marks the 60th anniversary of the foundation of the African Union that represents the ideals of the African peoples for an integrated, peaceful and prosperous continent."

An African Handicrafts Exhibition will be inaugurated in collaboration with the African Handicrafts Market and Cultural House, the ministry noted, saying "a panel titled 'Türkiye-Africa Relations at the Centenary of the Republic' will be organised by the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities."

The ministry added that Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar will deliver a speech at the celebratory event in Ankara, where 38 African states will also be represented.

"On the 60th anniversary of the institutionalisation of the Pan-African spirit, Africa has become a distinguished, effective and key actor within the international community," it said, noting that Türkiye fully supports the efforts of "African friends towards peace, stability and development as well as the initiatives aimed at increasing African presence at the international fora."

Citing Ankara's approach to African countries, the ministry stressed that it is "fully compatible with the founding principles of the African Union and is based on a holistic, inclusive and equal partnership on the basis of mutual respect and win-win strategy."

"We share the spirit of 1963 and the vision of Africa and attach utmost importance to the Agenda 2063 and the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals," it also said.

Ankara further pledged to continue to enhance "cooperation and solidarity in all aspects which have elevated to a whole new level following the III. Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit held in Türkiye on 16-18 December 2021" under the country's African Partnership Policy.

RelatedTürkiye joins regional African body as part of efforts to strengthen ties
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us