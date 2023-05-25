BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
German economy enters recession, with inflation hurting consumers
Germany lives through two successive quarters with a contracting economy, stepping into a recession.
German economy enters recession, with inflation hurting consumers
Germany's GDP fell in 2023 Q1 following a decline in 2022 Q4, signalling a recession. / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 25, 2023

The German economy was in recession in early 2023 – as households finally succumbed to the pressure of high inflation.

Gross domestic product fell by 0.3 percent in the first quarter of the year when adjusted for price and calendar effects, a second estimate from the statistics office showed on May 25. This follows a decline of 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022. A recession is commonly defined as two successive quarters of contraction.

German GDP data showed "surprisingly negative signals," Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Thursday. He added that comparing Germany with other highly developed economies, the economy was losing potential for growth.

"I don't want Germany to play in a league in which we have to relegate ourselves to the last positions," he said, referring to the forecasts of the International Monetary Fund, which forecast a recession in 2023 only in Germany and Britain among European countries.

RelatedGermany's business morale continues to decline amid looming recession

"Under the weight of immense inflation, the German consumer has fallen to his knees, dragging the entire economy down with him," Andreas Scheuerle, an analyst at DekaBank, said.

Household consumption was down 1.2 percent quarter-on-quarter after price, seasonal and calendar adjustments. Government spending also decreased significantly by 4.9 percent on the quarter.

"The warm winter weather, a rebound in industrial activity, helped by the Chinese reopening, and an easing of supply chain frictions, were not enough to get the economy out of the recessionary danger zone," ING's global head of macro Carsten Brzeski said.

By contrast, investment was up in the first three months of the year, following a weak second half of 2022.

"The massive rise in energy prices took its toll in the winter half-year," Commerzbank's chief economist Joerg Kraemer said.

Related'Difficult economic climate': German companies struggle to get loans

A recession could not be avoided and now the question is whether there will be any recovery in the second half of the year.

"Looking beyond the first quarter, the optimism at the start of the year seems to have given way to more of a sense of reality," ING's Brzeski said.

A drop in purchasing power, thinned-out industrial order books, aggressive monetary policy tightening, and the expected slowdown of the US economy, all argue in favour of weak economic activity.

Following Wednesday's decline in the Ifo business climate, all key leading indicators in the manufacturing sector are now falling, Kraemer from Commerzbank said.

The German Bundesbank, however, expects the economy to grow modestly in the second quarter as a rebound in industry more than offsets stagnating household consumption and a slump in construction, according to a monthly economy report published on May 24.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us