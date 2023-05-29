WORLD
4 MIN READ
South Korea's Yoon hosts inaugural summit with Pacific islands' leaders
The summit comes as the Pacific islands gain increased attention in the geopolitical landscape due to concerns over China's influence and security ambitions in the region.
South Korea's Yoon hosts inaugural summit with Pacific islands' leaders
"The summit today will mark a new beginning of cooperation between South Korea and the Pacific islands," South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol says. / Photo: Reuters
May 29, 2023

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has hosted the country's first summit with leaders of Pacific islands, as Seoul seeks to boost its influence in a region that has become the focus of intense geopolitical rivalry.

As the leaders agreed on Monday to increase efforts to fight the climate crisis, South Korea will also consider additional funding initiatives to support the Pacific region, Yoon's office said.

Yoon launched his administration's Indo-Pacific strategy last year, pledging to foster a "free, peaceful and prosperous" region built on a rules-based order, amid concerns over China's security ambitions for the strategic waters and economic leverage among the small island states.

"The summit today will mark a new beginning of cooperation between South Korea and the Pacific islands," Yoon said in his opening remarks.

Earlier, his office said that Yoon held bilateral talks with several leaders including Kiribati President Taneti Maamau and Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape on issues such as fisheries and climate crisis ahead of the main summit.

Mark Brown, prime minister of the Cook Islands, told the summit opening that the challenges facing the region were "vast and complex" and talks would also cover areas such as disaster risk and resilience, ocean governance and maritime affairs.

Brown is chair of the 18-member Pacific Islands Forum (PIF).

RelatedSouth Korea, EU agree to boost security ties amid regional tensions

Seoul's Indo-Pacific strategy

South Korea's Indo-Pacific strategy also sees greater scope for trilateral cooperation with the United States and Australia to tackle regional challenges such as supply chains, critical minerals and the climate crisis.

Still, while the Yoon government's strategy indicates closer alignment with the US, "South Korea must still move cautiously between the two great power rivals given Seoul’s larger economic and geopolitical stakes in China relative to other US allies", said Andrew Yeo, a Senior Fellow at the US think tank Brookings Institution.

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles will attend the summit, his office said, adding it would show cooperation between PIF and South Korea for a secure region.

Australia and New Zealand are the largest members of the forum, a bloc of mostly small island countries at risk from rising sea levels caused by the climate crisis and reliant on aid from development partners.

The bloc has taken a collective approach to dealing with major powers. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged more trade and development assistance in a summit with a dozen Pacific island leaders in Papua New Guinea (PNG) last week. The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken also signed a defence agreement with PNG after a Pacific summit.

Micronesia could not attend the summit in Korea due to a typhoon, but on the sidelines of the meeting Seoul formally established diplomatic ties with Niue, a self-governing state that is in free association with New Zealand, Yoon's office said.

RelatedG7 seeks stable China relations, warns against 'militarisation activities'
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us