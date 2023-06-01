WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia claims to uncover US intel operation using malware on iPhones
Several thousand Apple mobile phones reportedly infected with malware, including those belonging to foreign diplomats based in Russia and the former Soviet Union.
Russia claims to uncover US intel operation using malware on iPhones
The United States is the world's top cyber power in terms of intent and capability, according to Harvard University's Belfer Center Cyber 2022 Power Index. / Photo: AP Archive
June 1, 2023

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) have claimed to uncover a United States intelligence operation being conducted via a virus program on Apple mobile phones.

"In the course of securing Russian telecommunications infrastructure, anomalies characteristic only of Apple cell phone users and caused by previously unknown malicious software exploiting vulnerabilities in the manufacturer’s software were revealed," a statement by the security agency said on Thursday.

It added that several thousand Apple phones, not limited to domestic users, were infected with the malware.

"In addition to domestic subscribers, instances were revealed of the infection of foreign numbers and subscribers using SIM cards registered with diplomatic missions and embassies in Russia, including those of NATO member states and post-Soviet countries, as well as Israel, Syria, and China," the FSB said.

RelatedWill sanctions prevent Apple products from reaching the Russian market?

US 'above the law'

The FSB claimed there was "close co-operation” between Apple and the US intelligence community, particularly the National Security Agency, saying Apple’s “declared policy of ensuring the confidentiality of personal data of users” is not true.

"The company provides US intelligence services with a wide range of opportunities to monitor both anyone of interest to the White House, including their partners in anti-Russian activities, and their own citizens."

Apple Inc later denied the accusations, saying in a statement that it has "never worked with any government to insert a backdoor into any Apple product and never will."

The Russian Foreign Ministry in an earlier statement said the revelations prove that "US intelligence agencies have been using IT corporations for decades to massively collect data from internet users without their knowledge."

"The US is a state that puts itself above the law. Evidence of the 'double standards' of this country, its intelligence agencies and companies in the field of international information security (IIB) have been repeatedly presented to the UN," it added.​​​​​​​

RelatedMoscow accuses US of training Daesh for attacks in Russia, Syria
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us