WORLD
2 MIN READ
Former VP Mike Pence formally enters 2024 US presidential race
The 63-year-old evangelical Christian is scheduled to kick off his presidential campaign on Wednesday followed by a pitch to the nation at a live televised town hall event the next day.
Former VP Mike Pence formally enters 2024 US presidential race
Pence joins a growing field of Republican candidates, which includes Trump, US Senator Tim Scott and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 5, 2023

Former US Vice President Mike Pence has declared himself a candidate in the 2024 Republican race for the White House, setting up a fight against former President Donald Trump.

Pence's campaign filed a declaration of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Monday.

Pence will launch his campaign with a video and a speech in the early nominating state of Iowa on Wednesday, three sources familiar with the situation told Reuters last week.

Pence's run pits him against front-runner Trump, whom he once loyally stood by but refused to back when the former president attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

A staunch social conservative, the former governor of Indiana has increasingly distanced himself from Trump.

RelatedRepublican presidential race gets crowded as more Trump challengers emerge

Growing Republican candidates

Pence joins a growing field of Republican candidates, which includes former President Trump, US Senator Tim Scott and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is also planning to enter the race on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with Burgum's plans.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is jumping into the race on Tuesday, bringing the total number of Republican candidates into double digits.

The number of candidates vying for the nomination concerns many Trump opponents inside the Republican Party who fear the anti-Trump vote could be split and hand the party's nomination to the former president.

RelatedTrump, DeSantis bash each other as 2024 campaign swing begins
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us