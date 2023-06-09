Residents of Istanbul are elated that their city will be hosting the biggest football event of 2023, the Champions League final, with the participation of thousands of football fans from around the world.

The final between Manchester City and Inter Milan will be held at Atatürk Olympic Stadium on Saturday, but the events, festival and competitions for the fans started at Yenikapi Festival Park, overlooking the sea.

The UEFA Champions Festival takes place from Thursday to Sunday.

Visitors can experience activities including unique selfie opportunities, live music and football-related entertainment.

Working as a golf manager in Dubai, Tom Nicholson arrived in Istanbul with his brother Alex to watch the final.

Born in Manchester, Nicholson played for Manchester City Academy until he was 16.

"The event seems great. We just landed this morning [Thursday], so we've just come for a walk now. The people seem friendly. The weather seems nice," he said.

He described the football culture in Manchester City as "very passionate."

"We never used to win much, so we're used to getting beat. So we're quite humble, I think, as a fan base."

He believes that winning this trophy would be amazing for the club.

"I think every club would love to win the Champions League trophy, for Pep Guardiola to win it with us, for the club. It's the one that's missing."

Participants have a chance to see the prestigious iconic Champions League trophy at the festival. "I was amazed. It's nice to be so close to it," said Alex.

'It's going to be great'

The event has also attracted visitors from thousands of kilometres away from Türkiye.

Hector "Caramelo" Chavez, 60, a football enthusiast from Mexico, travelled to Istanbul with his son to watch the match at the stadium.

"I think it's going to be great because there is one player whose name is [Erling] Haaland. I remember one more star in Mexico in the 1970 World Cup, Pele, one of the best players in the world. In 1986, there was Maradona. And now, I think maybe Haaland will be a superstar," he said.

Caramelo was at Estadio Azteca for the 1986 World Cup final in Mexico City when Argentina defeated West Germany 3-2.

"I love travelling. I've been to the Olympic Games when we won the gold medal in London in 2012 and will also be at the CONCACAF Gold Cup," he added.

'A tough match'

The festival will continue with a football match on Friday, with the teams compromised of football legends, including Luis Figo, Roberto Carlos, Clarence Seedorf, Kaka and Patrick Vieira.

Living in the US state of Virginia, Gabriel Dodson, 30, travelled thousands of kilometres to Istanbul for his first Champions League final.

He is a big Inter Milan fan because of his Italian roots.

"I came here to see Inter Milan versus Manchester City. I am excited. We went to the Milan Derby in Milan this year, so I am happy to be here to follow them to Istanbul," he said.

"It's going to be a tough match. Manchester City is in top form this year. It's going to be a tough one. But I think we have the defence to be able to lock them down and be able to keep it close and that five defenders in the back are going to do well versus Manchester City."

Dodson is excited to be part of the festival.

"The event's great. Everything's been perfect so far. I got here pretty easily. Everything's organised. This is the first line I've hopped in, so I'm looking forward to walking around and getting some food and some merchandise."

Inter Milan took home the Coppa Italia [Italian Cup] in back-to-back seasons and finished the Serie A table in third spot this year.

Manchester City will go for the third jewel of their treble crown on Saturday as the Sky Blues have so far won the Premier League title and the FA Cup.

Istanbul was scheduled to host the 2021 final, but it was relocated to Portugal due to Covid restrictions.

Spain's Real Madrid has the most trophies in the tournament, with 14 titles, double up from their closest follower, Italy's AC Milan, with 7 titles.

Englands Liverpool and Germany's Bayern Munich both stand in third in the list, with 6 titles for each.