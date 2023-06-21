WORLD
2 MIN READ
Two people stabbed at London hospital, suspect arrested: UK police
Central Middlesex Hospital was temporarily locked down before re-opening in London following the incident that authorities are treating as non-terror related.
Two people stabbed at London hospital, suspect arrested: UK police
Armed police responded to the incident at Central Middlesex Hospital after being called and found two people with stab injuries. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 21, 2023

A man has been arrested after two people were stabbed at a London hospital in an incident which is not currently being treated as terror-related, British police said.

Armed police responded to the incident at Central Middlesex Hospital after being called at 1218 GMT on Wednesday and found two people with stab injuries.

Police said one of those had life-threatening injuries.

"Police arrested a man outside the hospital," London's Metropolitan police said in a statement, adding he was also being treated for life-threatening injuries which they believed to be self-inflicted.

"Police are working to establish the circumstances. At this time the incident is not being treated as terror-related."

The hospital was temporarily locked down but has now reopened, police said, adding that officers would remain in the hospital while further searches are carried out but they were satisfied they were not seeking any further suspects.

The London Ambulance Service said it had sent several resources to the scene including an incident response officer, ambulance crew and air ambulance.

RelatedBritish police arrest second man over London tube bomb
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us