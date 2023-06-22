Thanks to the Black Sea grain deal, the world reached "so needed grain from Ukraine," Kiev's prime minister said on Thursday, praising Türkiye's mediation efforts amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"We are very grateful for Black Sea Grain Initiative which Türkiye supports and it led all of us, all the world have so needed grain from Ukraine for Middle East countries, for African countries, for European countries," Denys Shmyhal said in a news conference during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

"Türkiye is very important partner, a neighbor country for us," Shmyhal said in response to Anadolu's question about Türkiye's mediation efforts.

He appreciated all efforts of partners and allies for supporting Kiev and said Ukraine is fighting once again for its freedom and lives.

"So we appreciate all the efforts of Türkiye, Türkiye’s President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan), government and we hope that we all together, with all our allies with Türkiye, with Europe, with US, with UK will reach peace in my country," added Shmyhal.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul last July to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were halted after the Ukraine conflict which started in February last year.

The Ankara-brokered deal has been renewed several times since then, and was extended for another two months on May 18 until July 18.