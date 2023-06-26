TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan, Mitsotakis voice hope for new era in Turkish-Greek ties
During a phone call, Turkish President Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis express hope to further bilateral cooperation following both their election victories.
Some of the main points of tension between the two nations include the status of Cyprus, access to hydrocarbon resources in the east Mediterranean Sea, the aerial and maritime boundaries of the Aegean islands and the militarisation of the islands. / Photo: AP Archive
June 26, 2023

The Turkish president and Greek prime minister have voiced hope that the new era following recent elections in both countries is auspicious for improved bilateral ties.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a phone call on Monday after he was sworn in again as Greek premier, according to a Turkish Communications Directorate statement.

During their talk, it was emphasised that the presence of strong governments, having gained the trust of their respective peoples in both countries, presents an opportunity for the future of bilateral relations.

Last month, Erdogan was declared the winner of a May 28 Turkish presidential election runoff with 52.18 percent of the votes, just two weeks after his electoral alliance also won a majority in parliament.

On Monday, Mitsotakis retook the Greek Prime Ministry after a weekend election in which his conservative New Democracy party won over 40 percent of the vote.

SOURCE:AA
