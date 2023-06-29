WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel's Netanyahu to drop part of judicial reform regulations — report
Israel's PM Netanyahu said he was listening to public opinion and would revise the controversial legislature.
Israel's Netanyahu to drop part of judicial reform regulations — report
Critics see Netanyahu's amendments as an attempt to curb court independence.  / Photo: Reuters
June 29, 2023

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will drop the most controversial part of his plan to remake the court system, which would have allowed the national legislature to overturn Supreme Court rulings.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on Thursday, Netanyahu told the newspaper he would also revise another controversial element that would have given the ruling coalition more power to appoint judges, while adding that he was not sure what the new version would look like.

"I'm attentive to the public pulse, and to what I think will pass muster," Netanyahu said.

Last week Israeli lawmakers began debating the bill that would limit the Supreme Court's powers, rebooting a fiercely opposed judicial overhaul instigated by Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition that has sparked mass protests.

The changes also stirred Western concern over Israel's democratic health and spooked investors.

Critics see them as an attempt to curb court independence by Netanyahu, who is on trial on graft charges that he denies.

RelatedIsrael turmoil: Thousands protest as Netanyahu delays judicial overhaul

Israel's support to Ukraine

In the interview, the three-time prime minister rejected calls to join the West's efforts to arm Ukraine, saying he also shared concerns with Russia over Moscow's growing military ties to Iran.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu said he had been invited to China and emphasised that the United States remained Israel's key ally.

RelatedHow will Ukraine-Israel ties shape up under Netanyahu?
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us