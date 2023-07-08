Saturday, July 8, 2023

Ankara's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war is "fair and balanced," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, pointing to continued contacts with the leaders of both sides.

"As Türkiye, we've adopted a fair and balanced stance in the war between Russia and Ukraine ... While strengthening our ties with Ukraine, we did not allow our relations with the Russian Federation to deteriorate," Erdogan said on Saturday.

His remarks came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a visit to Istanbul to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues, including the latest developments in the war with Russia, the Black Sea grain deal, and efforts for peace and stability in the Black Sea region.

"Yesterday, we hosted President of Ukraine Zelenskyy in Istanbul. We already maintain close dialogue with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. In August, we're going to meet with Putin as well, I hope," Erdogan said.

He also noted that Ankara is working to curb the negative effects of the Russia-Ukraine war on itself.

More updates

1142 GMT — Russian rockets kill eight in eastern Ukraine: ministry

Eight people have been killed and 13 injured in Lyman in eastern Ukraine after the town came under Russian rocket fire, Ukraine's interior ministry said.

"So far we know about 8 dead... The number of injured has increased to 13 people," the ministry said on social media.

A residential building, an annex to a printing house and three cars were set on fire in the attack, it said.

1139 GMT — UK part of a convention that discourages use of cluster munitions: Sunak

Britain is a signatory to a convention that prohibits the production or use of cluster munitions and discourages their use, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said after the United States said it was planning to supply Ukraine with them.

"We will continue to do our part to support Ukraine against Russia's illegal and unprovoked invasion," Sunak told reporters.

1137 GMT — Russia says US cluster bombs for Ukraine show 'weakness'

Washington's decision to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions is an "act of desperation" that will have no effect on Moscow's campaign in Ukraine, Russia's foreign ministry has said.

"It is an act of desperation and shows weakness against the backdrop of the failure of the much-touted Ukrainian counteroffensive," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"The latest 'miracle weapon' which Washington and Kiev are betting on, without thinking about the grave consequences, will have no effect on the special military operation," she said, using Russia's official term for its campaign in Ukraine.

1131 GMT — Spain says cluster bombs should not be sent to Ukraine

Cluster bombs should not be sent to help Ukraine, the Spanish defence minister said, a day after the United States announced the weapons would be sent to Kiev to help with its counter-offensive against Russian forces.

Cluster munitions are prohibited by more than 100 countries, including Spain. They typically release large numbers of smaller bomblets that can kill indiscriminately over a wide area. Those that fail to explode pose a danger for decades.

"Spain, based on the firm commitment it has with Ukraine, also has a firm commitment that certain weapons and bombs cannot be delivered under any circumstances," Margarita Robles told reporters.

1005 GMT —Erdogan calls for peace talks as 500-day Ukraine war rages on

Earlier, Erdogan told Zelenskyy that Kiev deserved to join NATO, but also urged it to enter peace talks with Moscow.

"There is no doubt that Ukraine deserves membership of NATO," Erdogan told a joint media appearance with the Ukrainian president, adding that "both sides should go back to peace talks".

Zelenskyy said his country was grateful for Türkiye's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity. He said Kiev wants to implement a peace plan and expressed that Türkiye is ready to assume the leadership on issue.

0915 GMT — Six killed in Russian shelling in eastern Ukraine: governor

Six people have been killed in Lyman in eastern Ukraine after the town came under fire from Russian rockets, the regional governor said.

"At least six people were killed and five injured... At around 10:00 am, the Russians struck the town with multiple rocket launchers," Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on social media.

0701 GMT — Zelenskyy visits island symbol of defiance

Zelenskyy has visited a Black Sea island whose defenders famously defied a Russian warship at the beginning of the war.

"Today we are on Snake Island, which will never be conquered by the occupiers, like the whole of Ukraine, because we are the country of the brave," he said in a video clip released on social media.

"I want to thank from here, from this place of victory, each of our soldiers for these 500 days," Zelenskyy said in the undated clip, in which he was shown arriving on the island by boat and leaving flowers at a memorial.

Moscow captured Snake Island shortly after launching its invasion on February 24, 2022.

0653 GMT — Russian defence minister Shoigu shown inspecting troops

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has inspected troops and overseen training of newly formed units made up of contracted servicemen, his ministry said.

The ministry released video footage on its Telegram channel showing Shoigu in khaki military fatigues inspecting soldiers at a shooting range, in his first public appearance with troops since last month's aborted mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group.

The ministry did not say when the video was filmed or when the inspection took place. Shoigu said on Monday that the mutiny did not affect Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

