TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan meets with world leaders at NATO summit in Vilnius
A two-day NATO summit kicked off with heads of state and government gathering for meetings in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.​​​​​​​
The 31 leaders of the military alliance are meeting to discuss a variety of issues. / Photo: AA
July 11, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the ongoing NATO summit in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.

The closed-door meeting took place at the Lithuanian Exhibition and Congress Centre, the venue of the two-day NATO meeting that began on Tuesday.

Earlier, Erdogan also met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The 31 leaders of the military alliance are meeting to discuss the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Sweden's NATO bid, and steps to strengthen the group's defence and deterrence, among other issues.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also expected to meet the other leaders of NATO countries, including US President Joe Biden and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Türkiye has been a NATO member for over 70 years, and boasts its second-largest army.

RelatedTürkiye agrees to move ahead with Sweden's NATO bid: Stoltenberg
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
