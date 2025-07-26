WORLD
Polls open in Taiwan's high-stakes recall vote targeting opposition lawmakers
Ruling Democratic Progressive Party aims to oust enough opposition MPs to regain control of the parliament and push through President Lai’s stalled agenda.
July 26, 2025

Voters in Taiwan headed to polling stations in a high-stakes recall election that could shift the balance of power in the island’s parliament.

Supporters of President Lai Ching-te’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) are seeking to remove 31 lawmakers from the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT), accusing them of endangering national security.

Polling stations opened at 8:00 am (0000 GMT) across schools, churches and community centres.

Twenty-four KMT lawmakers face potential recall in this round, while the remaining seven will face recall elections on August 23.

The KMT, which favours closer ties with Beijing, currently holds a parliamentary majority with the support of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP).

The opposition bloc has labelled the recall push a political "power grab".

While Lai secured the presidency in January, his DPP lost its legislative majority.

Since then, the KMT and TPP have worked together to block much of Lai’s agenda, including slashing or freezing government budget lines.

Contentious opposition proposals — including one that would expand the powers of parliament — sparked physical altercations in the legislature and triggered mass protests in the streets.

Civic groups backing the DPP launched the recall campaign in response.

The DPP needs at least 12 KMT lawmakers to be unseated in order to gain temporary control of the 113-seat parliament.

According to political risk firm Eurasia Group, there is a "60 percent probability" this outcome will be reached.

To solidify control, the DPP would then need to win six additional seats in by-elections later this year — a result analysts say remains unlikely.

China’s shadow over the vote

Beijing’s role looms large over the vote.

Beijing views the self-governed island of Taiwan as part of its territory.

KMT chairman Eric Chu likened Lai’s government to Nazi Germany, while Lai accused the opposition of undermining Taiwan’s sovereignty and pledged to "remove impurities".

For a KMT lawmaker to be successfully recalled, votes in favour must not only outnumber those against but also exceed 25 percent of the total number of registered voters in that lawmaker’s constituency.

With turnout expected to be decisive, both sides have urged their supporters to vote before polls close later in the day.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
