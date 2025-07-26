WORLD
Thai-Cambodian border clashes rage for third day, death toll climbs to 33
Despite urgent ceasefire calls, fierce fighting along disputed border escalates, forcing over 170,000 people to flee their homes.
Death toll rises on both sides (Cambodia-Thailand) amid growing fears the clashes could spiral into full-scale war between the neighbours. / Reuters
July 26, 2025

Clashes between Thailand and Cambodia have entered a third day, with the death toll from the region's deadliest fighting in years rising to 33, despite calls for an immediate ceasefire.

The long-running border dispute erupted into intense violence on Thursday, involving jets, artillery, tanks, and ground troops.

The fighting prompted the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting on Friday.

Cambodia's defence ministry said 13 people had been killed, including eight civilians and five soldiers.

It reported 71 people wounded.

In Thailand, the army said five soldiers were killed on Friday, bringing its toll to 20 —including 14 civilians and six soldiers.

The combined toll now surpasses the 28 deaths reported during the previous major round of fighting between 2008 and 2011.

Both sides reported renewed fighting around 5:00 am local time (2200 GMT Friday), with Cambodia accusing Thai forces of firing "five heavy artillery shells" into areas of Pursat province, which borders Thailand’s Trat province.

The violence has triggered mass evacuations.

Thai authorities said more than 138,000 people have been moved from border regions, while over 35,000 have been displaced in Cambodia.

Following Friday’s closed-door meeting at the UN in New York, Cambodia’s UN ambassador Chhea Keo said: "Cambodia asked for an immediate ceasefire — unconditionally — and we also call for the peaceful solution of the dispute."

Border dispute and international concern

Thai Foreign Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura said Bangkok remained open to dialogue, potentially mediated by Malaysia, which currently chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

"We are ready, if Cambodia would like to settle this matter via diplomatic channels, bilaterally, or even through Malaysia," he told AFP.

"But so far we have not had any response."

Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai warned the conflict could spiral further.

"If the situation escalates, it could develop into war," he said.

Each side accused the other of initiating the violence.

Thailand said Cambodian forces targeted civilian infrastructure, including a hospital and a petrol station.

Cambodia, meanwhile, accused Thailand of using cluster munitions and dismissed claims it instigated the conflict.

Chhea Keo challenged Thailand’s assertion, questioning how his smaller and less militarised country could have started the fighting.

"The [Security Council] called for both parties to show maximum restraint and resort to a diplomatic solution.

That is what we are calling for as well," he said.

The clashes mark a serious escalation in a dispute over parts of the two countries’ 800-kilometre shared border.

While a 2013 UN court ruling helped resolve earlier tensions, the current crisis began in May after a Cambodian soldier was killed in a new skirmish.

