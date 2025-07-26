WORLD
Multiple casualties after terrorist attack target courthouse in Iran’s Zahedan
Gunmen opened fire on the Zahedan judiciary complex, killing at least five and wounding 13, officials say.
The extent of casualties or damage was not immediately clear. / Photo: AP
July 26, 2025

At least five people have been killed and 13 others injured in a terrorist attack on Iran’s Zahedan courthouse, according to the country’s local media.

Unidentified armed assailants launched a terrorist attack on the main courthouse in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan on Saturday, semi-official Fars News Agency reported.

Gunmen opened fire on the judiciary complex just moments before emergency responders and security forces arrived at the scene.

The extent of casualties or damage was not immediately clear, and authorities have yet to provide official confirmation of the attackers’ identities or motivations.

Zahedan, the capital of the Sistan and Baluchestan province, has previously witnessed unrest and sporadic violence attributed to armed groups operating near the borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan.

