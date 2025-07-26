Preliminary talks between Syrian and Israeli officials in Paris ended without an agreement, according to a Syrian diplomatic source cited by state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya.

According to a source familiar with the discussions, the meeting, brokered by the US, was only "initial consultations" aimed at reducing tensions in southern Syria and re-establishing communication channels following a months-long escalation.

"No final agreements were reached," he told the broadcaster, adding that the Syrian delegation remained firm on long-held principles of national unity and sovereignty.

According to the source, the Syrian delegation underscored that Sweida and its residents are an “integral part of the Syrian state and cannot be isolated or targeted under any pretext.”

The Syrian side held Israel responsible for the recent surge in tensions, particularly Israeli incursions into certain areas after December 8.

The delegation warned that continued aggressive actions “threaten regional stability” and reiterated that Syria will not accept the imposition of new facts on the ground.

The talks also touched on the possibility of reactivating the disengagement agreement with international guarantees and included a Syrian demand for Israel’s immediate withdrawal from areas it recently advanced into.

While no concrete outcomes emerged, the parties agreed to hold additional meetings in the near future to assess ways to contain the situation and promote stability, the source stated.

“The talks were direct and responsible,” the source stated, “but they do not constitute any form of agreement at this stage.”

The meeting came amid rising tensions between Syria and Israel.

On 13 July, clashes broke out between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze militias in Sweida. Violence escalated, and Israeli airstrikes followed, targeting Syrian military positions and infrastructure, including in the capital Damascus.

While Israel cited the “protection of Druze communities” as a pretext for its attacks, most Druze leaders in Syria have publicly rejected any foreign interference and reaffirmed their commitment to a unified Syrian state. A ceasefire was announced on Saturday.

The new Syrian government has been working to re-establish order nationwide since the ousting of former regime leader Bashar al-Assad on December 8, 2024.