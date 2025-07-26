US President Donald Trump contacted the leaders of Cambodia and Thailand in an attempt to broker a ceasefire between the two countries amid an ongoing armed conflict.

"Just spoke to the Prime Minister of Cambodia relative to stopping the War with Thailand," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday. "I am calling the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand, right now, to likewise request a Ceasefire, and END to the War, which is currently raging."

Trump, who returned to the White House six months ago, linked his diplomatic outreach to ongoing US trade talks with both nations.

"We happen to be, by coincidence, currently dealing on Trade with both Countries, but do not want to make any Deal, with either Country, if they are fighting — And I have told them so!"

He likened the current crisis to past South Asian tensions, stating: "Many people are being killed in this War, but it very much reminds me of the Conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt."

Through another Truth Social post, Trump noted that he spoke to the acting prime minister of Thailand as well, saying: "It was a very good conversation."

"Thailand, like Cambodia, wants to have an immediate Ceasefire, and PEACE. I am now going to relay that message back to the Prime Minister of Cambodia. After speaking to both Parties, Ceasefire, Peace, and Prosperity seems to be a natural. We will soon see!" he stated.