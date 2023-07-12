TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye 'more hopeful than ever'  for F-16 purchase from US: Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarks come at the end of NATO leaders' summit in Lithuania.
Türkiye 'more hopeful than ever'  for F-16 purchase from US: Erdogan
Türkiye has always supported NATO's open-door policy, Erdogan says. / Photo: AFP
July 12, 2023

Türkiye is "more hopeful than ever" about its F-16 purchase from the US, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Our expectation is that we shall reach a positive outcome. I am more hopeful than ever (about this issue)," Erdogan told a news conference on Wednesday at the end of the NATO summit in Lithuania's capital Vilnius.

About counterterrorism, he said a relentless fight against terrorism is indispensable for Türkiye.

"We expect a resolute and clear stance from our allies on this matter," he added.

On Quran burning in Sweden, the Turkish leader said that attacking people's sacred values is not freedom of speech, calling it "barbarism, primitiveness, and a kind of terrorist act."

Countries that voted against the resolution condemning the act of Quran burning in the UN Human Rights Council "should reconsider" their understanding of freedom and human rights, he urged.

On Tuesday, the UK, US, and some European Union member countries rejected condemning the burning of the Quran during an urgent debate at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva over the rising number of attacks against the Muslim holy book.

RelatedErdogan, Biden discuss defence priorities at NATO summit in Vilnius

Open-door NATO policy

About Sweden’s NATO accession bid, Erdogan said: "Turkish Grand National Assembly is to vote on Sweden's NATO accession protocols. Our deputies will closely follow the issue."

He added: "Türkiye has always supported NATO's open-door policy. We have never prevented any country's accession to the alliance for arbitrary reasons."

Also touching on the Ankara-brokered Black Sea grain deal, which is set to expire on July 17, the Turkish leader said that Ukraine wants to extend the deal and efforts continue to address Russia's "suggestions."

"If Russia and Ukraine offer or accept mediation, Türkiye would be glad to accept it," Erdogan said.

RelatedErdogan meets with world leaders at NATO summit in Vilnius
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us