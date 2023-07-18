TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia ink investment, defence, energy, communications deals
President Erdogan is accompanied by members of the Cabinet and other Turkish officials in his Gulf tour for working on deeper ties and regional stability.
Both countries signed multiple agreements encompassing direct investment, defence, energy, and communication sectors / Photo: AA
July 18, 2023

Türkiye and Saudi Arabia have signed a series of deals encompassing investment, the defence industry, energy and communications.

The agreements were signed after delegation meetings led by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

President Erdogan earlier had a meeting with the Saudi crown prince behind closed doors at Al Salam Royal Palace.

The Turkish leader arrived Monday in Saudi Arabia as part of a three-day Gulf tour to strengthen ties.

On the first leg of his trip, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and other officials welcomed Erdogan at the airport in Jeddah.

The president is being accompanied by members of his cabinet and other Turkish officials.

Erdogan gifts Togg to Saudi crown prince

Following the talks, Erdogan presented a Pamukkale white Togg to the Saudi crown prince.

The two leaders examined the vehicle in the courtyard of the palace.

Upon concluding the visit, Erdogan returned to his hotel in the Togg, which Crown Prince bin Salman drove.

After Saudi Arabia, Erdogan will visit Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, respectively.

RelatedBridging the Gulf: Why Erdogan’s three-nation tour is a win-win for all
SOURCE:AA
