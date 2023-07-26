TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye-UAE partnership agreement to boost job opportunities, economic ties
The agreement aims to strengthen non-oil trade and foster mutual dialogue, with an ambitious goal of achieving $50.7 billion in investments between the two countries.
Türkiye-UAE partnership agreement to boost job opportunities, economic ties
The agreement between two countries facilitates the dialogue between private companies and will also be an opportunity regarding customs tariffs. / Photo: AA Archive
July 26, 2023

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will create 100,000 jobs in Türkiye, according to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador in Ankara.

“Hopefully, this agreement will employ a total of 125,000 people, including 100,000 in Türkiye and 25,000 in the UAE,” Saeed Thani Hareb Al Dhaheri told the press at the UAE Embassy in Ankara.

Dhaheri added that the agreement is expected to come into force on September 1.

The agreement facilitates the dialogue between private companies and will also be an opportunity regarding customs tariffs, he added.

The UAE gives great significance to “mutual dialogue and communication,” he said, adding that the strategic location of the UAE and Türkiye plays a very important role geographically.

The Türkiye-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement was signed on March 3 in Abu Dhabi to lay the foundations for boosting the non-oil trade volume between t he countries.

Regarding Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to UAE, he said the main goal of the agreements signed during his visit is to achieve a $50.7 billion investment between the two countries.

The trade volume between the two countries was $9.8 billion in 2020, and this has now reached $19 billion, he added.

Noting that the recent agreements aimed to strengthen the ongoing communication at the level of private companies and ministries, especially in the field of investment, he expressed hope that better developments will happen in the next five years.

He went on to say that there will be win-win projects between the UAE and Türkiye that will benefit both countries.

He also underlined the strong ties between the countries not only in the fields of investment and economy but also in the social sense.

Having the same religion and similar customs and traditions make these countries closer, he added.

During his visit to the UAE, Erdogan said Ankara and Abu Dhabi signed a total of 13 deals worth $50.7 billion.

RelatedTürkiye and UAE strengthen strategic cooperation with series of deals
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us