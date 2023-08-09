WORLD
Kim Jong-un fires North Korea's top general, orders war readiness
Kim also ordered a boost in weapons production and an expansion of military drills.
North Korea has a large number of paramilitary groups it uses to bolster its military forces. / Photo: AP Archibe / Others
August 9, 2023

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un dismissed the military's top general and called for more preparations for the possibility of war, a boost in weapons production, and an expansion of military drills, state news agency KCNA has reported.

Kim made the comments on Thursday at the 7th Enlarged Meeting of the 8th Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK).

Kim also dismissed the military’s top general, chief of the General Staff Pak Su-il, at the meeting, KCNA reported, without elaborating.

General Ri Yong-gil was named to the vacated post, though it remained unclear if he would retain his role as defence minister.

Call for more weapons

His comments came after he visited weapons factories where he called for more missile engines, artillery and other weapons to be built.

He also called for conducting war drills to efficiently operate the country's latest weapons and equipment to keep its mobilized posture for combat at all times, the report said.

North Korea is set to stage a militia parade on September 9, marking the 75th anniversary of the Day of the Foundation of the Republic, as preparations for the event were discussed at the meeting, according to the KCNA report.

North Korea has a large number of paramilitary groups it uses to bolster its military forces.

