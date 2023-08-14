TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Pakistan can build strong model for regional security – lawmaker
Marking Pakistan's 76th Independence Day, AK Party's Gaziantep MP Ali Sahin pens a letter hailing the two countries' unique relationship that goes beyond inter-state ties.
Ali Sahin is the head of the Türkiye-Pakistan inter-parliamentary friendship group. / Photo: AA Archive
August 14, 2023

Türkiye and Pakistan can work together on different missions on the global and regional scales, from security to countering Islamophobia, a Turkish lawmaker has said.

Ali Sahin, who heads an inter-parliamentary friendship group between Ankara and Islamabad, wrote a letter marking Pakistan's 76th Independence Day on Monday, pointing to the "genetic" nature of the relationship between the two nations.

Noting that Türkiye-Pakistan relations go beyond inter-state ties, Sahin emphasised that the relationship is unique and not common in other parts of the world.

While pointing out that interests are the main foundation for international relations, Sahin said this was not the motivation between Pakistan and Türkiye.

Considering the military capacities, the potential to generate security, and other capabilities of Türkiye and Pakistan, the two countries can build a sincere and strong model to ensure security in the region, Sahin added.

Common harmony

Sahin underlined the "common genetic, social and cultural harmony that Türkiye and Pakistan have with the countries of the region, it will be seen that they have the potential to produce a very strong security for the region."

"Actually, the most powerful security is a security that can be achieved through peace. Instead of the artificial security need created by the West through hostility, conflict, and threats for the purpose of exploitation, establishing a regional security model centred around peace will be both more cost-effective and a much more sincere and humane security and stability model" he added.

Sahin also emphasised Türkiye and Pakistan’s potential in terms of producing Muslim solution mechanisms for problems faced by Muslims.

He said another mission that Türkiye and Pakistan would undertake on a global scale would be to present a model to solve the problem of Islamophobia.

Sahin said he had made a proposal to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to open an Asian representative office based in Islamabad to develop and expand historical kinship ties with Muslims in Pakistan and Southeast Asia.

RelatedPakistan's Senate nominates Türkiye's Erdogan for Nobel Peace Prize
SOURCE:AA
