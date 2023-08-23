WORLD
Lightning strikes clock tower in Mecca as fierce storm hits holy city
The storm brought gale-force winds exceeding 80 kilometres per hour, according to Saudi officials.
No casualties were reported in Tuesday's storm. / Photo: AFP
August 23, 2023

Fierce storms have closed schools in Saudi Arabia's Mecca region, home to Islam's holiest site, the Grand Mosque, which was lashed by heavy rains and wind overnight.

As pilgrims tried to circumambulate the Kaaba, the black silk-clad stone structure at the heart of the Grand Mosque,towards which all Muslims pray, a bolt of lightning struck the iconic Fairmont Makkah Clock Royal Tower hotel, illuminating the night sky late on Tuesday.

The storm brought gale force winds exceeding 80 kilometres (50 miles) per hour, Hussein al Qahtani, spokesperson for the National Centre for Meteorology, said.

The conditions were similar to a 2015 storm that felled a crane at the Grand Mosque, killing more than 100 people and injuring hundreds more, Qahtani said.

No casualties were reported in Tuesday's storm.

Mecca resident Abu Mayyada said he was out buying cigarettes and petrol when "everything went black in front of me" as the worst of the storm hit.

"Suddenly I lost control over the vehicle. I couldn't see anything so I started listening to the Quran on the radio. I didn't understand what was happening," he said.

The Mecca neighbourhood of Al Kakkiyah recorded 45 millimetres of rain within 24 hours, the meteorology centre shared in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Warning of further storms

"The scene was very scary," said Mecca resident Mohammed, who was grocery shopping at the height of the storm. "Everything happened within a few minutes, when it started raining in a crazy way."

Another resident, Yusuf, said August usually brought strong winds to Mecca but that Tuesday's storm was "the worst" he could remember.

Flash flooding had mostly dissipated by Wednesday morning, said the residents, who gave only their first names for fear of reprisals.

Nevertheless the Mecca regional government said on X that schools would be closed in parts of Mecca, with classes conducted on an e-learning platform, "in the interest of everyone's safety".

The meteorology centre warned of further storms on Wednesday bringing rain, wind and thunder to the Mecca region and elsewhere in western Saudi Arabia.

