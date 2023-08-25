WORLD
4 MIN READ
'Sins of the past': Guyana President demands reparations for slave trade
The leader of the South American country has also proposed that those involved in the slave trade be posthumously charged for crimes against humanity.
'Sins of the past': Guyana President demands reparations for slave trade
Ali spoke ahead of a planned formal apology in Guyana by descendants of Scottish 19th-century sugar and coffee plantation owner John Gladstone (Photo: Reuters) / Reuters
August 25, 2023

Guyana president Irfaan Ali has lashed out at descendants of European slave traders, saying those who profited from the cruel, trans-Atlantic slave trade should offer to pay reparations to today’s generations.

The leader of the South American country also proposed that those involved in the slave trade be posthumously charged for crimes against humanity.

Only a handful of nations have apologised for their role in slavery.

Ali spoke ahead of Friday’s planned formal apology in Guyana by the descendants of Scottish 19th-century sugar and coffee plantation owner John Gladstone, saying the apology should also include issues of compensation and reparative justice.

The president said that while he welcomed plans by the family to acknowledge what he called "the sins of the past", it also implies “an acknowledgement of the cruel nature of African enslavement and indentureship in Guyana and an act of contrition that paves the way for justice".

"The Gladstone family has admitted that it benefited from African enslavement and indentureship on the Demerara and other plantations owned by its patriarch, John Gladstone,” he added

Gladstone was the father of 19th-century British Prime Minister William Ewart Gladstone and received more than 100,000 pounds in compensation for hundreds of slaves.

RelatedThe Dutch empire and its 250-year history of slavery trade

Six members of the family are scheduled to arrive in the English-speaking nation to participate in a brief ceremony at the University of Guyana, where they will formally apologise for the role John Gladstone played in what was then British Guiana.

Travelling with them is supposed to be former BBC journalist Laura Trevelyan, whose family earlier this year apologised to slave descendants in Grenada because her ancestors owned hundreds of slaves in that eastern Caribbean island.

Absentee plantation owner Gladstone, who owned more than 2,500 slaves in Guyana and Jamaica, never set foot in Guyana or in the neighbouring West Indian islands but was in charge when the renowned 1823 slave rebellion erupted on his plantation at Success Village on Guyana’s east coast, about seven miles from the capital of Georgetown.

Historical records show that hundreds of revolting slaves were killed and their heads chopped off and lined on poles all the way to the capital as a reminder to others nursing similar ambitions as colonisers snuffed the two-day rebellion.

Making his case for reparations, Ali noted that demands by members of a Caribbean trade bloc for reparation payments have intensified. He argued that “reparations (are) a commitment to righting historical wrongs. The trans-Atlantic slave trade and African enslavement were an affront to humanity itself. The heinousness of this crime against humanity demands that we seek to right these wrongs”

Caricom nations, including Guyana, already have hired a British law firm to examine their case for financial compensation from Britain and other European nations. The trade bloc has said it was advised that its case is strong and should be pursued.

“The descendants of John Gladstone must now also outline their plan of action in line with the Caricom…plan for reparatory justice for slavery and indentureship,” Ali said.

The plan includes a formal apology and investment of billions in education, health, infrastructure and cultural revitalisation to ensure that “future generations are unshackled from the chains of history.”

RelatedThe historical slavery account is best settled by tackling modern slavery
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us