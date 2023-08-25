TÜRKİYE
No alternative to Black Sea Grain Initiative: Turkish foreign minister
Substitutes for Türkiye and UN-brokered grain deal contain risks and cannot be considered alternatives, Hakan Fidan says while visiting Ukrainian capital Kiev.
Ankara has been carrying out intense efforts for the restoration of the July 2022 grain deal, and has also called on Kiev and Moscow to end the war through negotiations. / Photo: AFP
August 25, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned that there's no option but to pursue the Black Sea Grain Initiative and that any alternative will come with risks.

"We know that alternative ways are currently being sought for grain export. However, we also see that these ways cannot be an alternative to the original initiative and contain risks," Fidan said at a news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Kiev on Friday.

Türkiye continues its efforts to revive the Black Sea grain deal before its gains are lost, Fidan said, stressing that because of the initiative more than 33 million tons of grains and food products reached international markets.

"This is why we will continue to engage in dialogue with all parties at all levels," he added.

Kuleba, for his part, said: "We have a common approach on this issue. We have joint efforts to restart this initiative."

He added that Ukraine and Türkiye are connected at all levels in many areas and that the relations will develop further.

RelatedTürkiye's foreign minister meets Ukrainian president, top officials in Kiev

Türkiye shows 'biggest success'

On July 17, Russia suspended its participation in the Black Sea grain deal brokered by Türkiye to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports. Exports had been suspended after the Ukraine war in February 2022.

Ankara has been carrying out intense efforts for the restoration of the July 2022 deal, and has also called on Kiev and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.

"Reviving this initiative is a priority for Türkiye. This initiative holds a special place for global food security and humanitarian efforts," Fidan said, adding that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is carrying out "systematic" work for the cause.

Turning to Russia's attacks on Ukraine ports, Fidan said it is not possible for Türkiye to condone the destruction and bombing of ports and vehicles.

"For this very reason, we have always thought that Russia should be included in the equation from the very beginning,” he said, adding that Türkiye will continue its diplomatic efforts.

About Türkiye's mediation efforts, Kuleba said since the beginning many countries expressed their willingness to play a role in ending this war.

"But very few succeeded in doing at least something and the biggest success that we've had so far actually belongs to Türkiye. I think this fact speaks for itself about the efforts that Türkiye is making in terms of the peaceful resolution of the conflict," he added.

"They (Türkiye) proved their quality with their deeds, not with their words," Kuleba added.

SOURCE:AA
