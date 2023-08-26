WORLD
Israelis protest against judicial overhaul for 34th straight week
Tens of thousands attend demonstrations in Tel Aviv, West Jerusalem, Haifa, Beersheba, Herzliya and Rehovot.
A demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv / Photo: Reuters
August 26, 2023

Israeli protesters took to the streets to again protest the coalition government's judicial overhaul.

Demonstrators have organised mass protests every Saturday against the far-right coalition government's judicial overhaul and conservative policies led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This marked the 34th straight week of protests.

Tens of thousands attended demonstrations in Tel Aviv, West Jerusalem, Haifa, Beersheba, Herzliya and Rehovot.

Protesters carried Israeli flags and chanted: "Democracy" to the sound of drums, whistles and air horns.

As usual, the most significant demonstration was in Tel Aviv where protesters gathered in front of the Government Complex on Kaplan Street and made speeches criticising the regulation.

Some protesters carried "Sorry Mohammed" placards in solidarity with Palestinians against Ben-Gvir's racist remarks about Palestinian freedom of movement.

Meanwhile, demonst rators in West Jerusalem gathered on Azza Street near Prime Minister Netanyahu's residence.

Judicial reform in Israel

Justice Minister Yariv Levin announced Jan. 5 the judicial reform, which included changes such as limiting the Supreme Court's powers and giving the government a say in judicial appointments.

Netanyahu announced in March he was postponing the reform, which had led to increasing protests and nationwide strikes. But he also said his government would put it back on the agenda after the approval of the 2023-2024 budget in late May.

Following a s talemate in negotiations with the opposition, the government recently restarted the reform process.

As part of the judicial reform, the government announced that a bill to abolish the Supreme Court's oversight of the government would be brought to the Knesset, or parliament, for a second and third vote on July 24.

Thousands of Israelis, including war pilots, submarine officers and other elite units who opposed the reform, resigned from voluntary reserve service.

Israeli media reported that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was working to postpone the bill to abolish the Supreme C ourt's oversight of the government in response to the reactions from reserve soldiers.

Prominent figures in Israeli politics, military, security, economy and the judiciary have publicly expressed opposition to the reform plans.

The movement against Netanyahu’s government judicial reform agenda has been staging demonstrations for seven months.

