Amid growing outrage, majority of Swedes 'favour' Quran-burning ban
Swedes who want a ban to be introduced for burning the Quran and other holy books have increased to 53 percent, two points higher than a previous poll.
Protests against desecretion of Islam's holy book. Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
September 1, 2023

Swedes who want a ban to be introduced for burning the Quran and other holy books have increased to 53 percent, two points higher than in a previous poll.

The latest survey was conducted by the Swedish opinion poll company SIFO.

Some 37 percent were in favour of burning holy books within the scope of freedom of expression, while the remaining did not express an opinion.

The survey was conducted with 1,291 randomly selected Swedish nationals between August 15-27.

In Sweden, the government and the main opposition are preparing to change the law on provocations against the Quran.

The Swedish government announced earlier this month that it was reviewing the Public Order Law to prevent increasing attacks on the Quran in the country.

Minister of Justice Gunnar Strommer said at a news conference a report on the law will be submitted to parliament by July 1, 2024, at the latest.

Magdalena Andersson, head of the main opposition Social Democratic Party, also stated that they were investigating an amendment to the Public Order Law, stating that provocations of burning the Holy Quran in the country could constitute a "hate crime".

Denmark to propose law

Danish Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard also said at a press conference last week that they would soon submit a bill banning attacks on holy books.

Hummelgaard said the sole purpose of attacks on holy books was "to create hatred and sow discord" and that the bill in question would be combined with the law that currently prohibits the burning of country flags.

“This law will punish those who burn the Quran and the Bible in public spaces. This law will only target actions taken in public spaces or for the purpose of disseminating them to a wider environment."

The proposal is expected to be presented to the 179-seat parliament in September and voted on in October following parliamentary consultations.

Attacks on the Quran have recently intensified in Sweden and Denmark, sparking outrage and criticism around the world.

SOURCE:AA
