WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN perturbed as Niger junta bars int'l agencies from 'operation zones'
UN says all activities and or movements of its personnel in the zones of operations are temporarily suspended.
UN perturbed as Niger junta bars int'l agencies from 'operation zones'
Niger's new military leaders took power in a coup on July 26, when troops ousted President Mohamed Bazoum. / Photo: AFP
September 1, 2023

The United Nations has said it was seeking contact with Niger coup leaders after they stopped its agencies and other organisations from working in military "operation zones".

"We've seen the reports, We are reaching out to the de facto authorities in Niger to better understand what this means and the implications for the humanitarian work," UN spokesperson Alessandra Vellucci told reporters in Geneva on Friday.

Her comments came after Niger's interior ministry announced it was stopping UN agencies, NGOs and international organisations from working in military "operation zones".

It did not specify which regions were affected, but said the measures were "due to the current security situation".

"All activities and or movements in the zones of operations are temporarily suspended," it said.

Niger's new military leaders took power in a coup on July 26, when troops ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

Among the justifications they gave for unseating the democratically-elected leader was the dire security situation in the landlocked former French colony in the heart of the Sahel.

Niger is battling two militant insurgencies, a spillover in southeastern Niger from a long-running conflict in neighbouring Nigeria, and an offensive in the southwest by militants crossing from Mali and Burkina Faso.

But since the coup, the attacks have continued, including one near the Burkina Faso border on August 15 that killed 17 troops.

RelatedNiger to respond ‘immediately’ to any ‘aggression’ from ECOWAS
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us