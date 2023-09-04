WORLD
3 MIN READ
Top Israeli military officer warns of restrictions on judicial independence
Military legal officer General Major Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi cautions against Israel being stripped of one of its main defences on international legal issues amid tension over Prime Minister Netanyahu-led government's judicial overhaul plan.
Top Israeli military officer warns of restrictions on judicial independence
The Supreme Court is set to hear a series of appeals this month by lawmakers and watchdogs that challenge The judicial measures, including a law that was passed in July and which limits the court's power to rule against the government. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 4, 2023

Israel's chief military legal officer has warned against steps that would compromise court independence, in what appeared to be the clearest public criticism yet by top brass of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led government's judicial overhaul plan.

Military Advocate General Major Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi cautioned against Israel being stripped of one of its main defences on international legal issues, according to her speech at a conference of Israel's Bar Association in Tel Aviv on Monday.

"The Israel Defence Forces (IDF)'s international legitimacy efforts are greatly benefited by the aura, the protection, with which the justice system provides it - particularly, the Supreme Court's professional and independent international status," said Tomer-Yerushalmi.

"Measures that may harm, or be perceived as harmful to, the independence, professionalism and effectiveness of the justice system, may crack the aura that the judicial system provides to the military and harm the interests of the state of Israel."

The Military Advocate General's Corps is tasked with upholding the rule of law within army ranks and includes an international law department that advises the military on laws of armed conflict.

Possible implications

Tomer-Yerushalmi added that the military has been presenting the government with the possible implications of its judicial measures. Israel has faced criticism over the legality of its actions in its decades-old conflict with Palestinians.

Netanyahu's far-right coalition launched a campaign in January to overhaul the country's justice system, stirring concern for Israel's democratic health and sparking unprecedented protests that have seeped into the military.

Netanyahu has since said some of the measures in the original plan have been scrapped and that he would seek a broad consensus on any new judicial reforms, which he says are aimed at restoring a balance between the branches of government.

The Supreme Court is set to hear a series of appeals this month by lawmakers and watchdogs that challenge the judicial measures, including a law that was passed in July and which limits the court's power to rule against the government.

The court has been long feted as a torch-bearer for democratic rights by its supporters at home and abroad but it is frequently accused of being elitist, interventionist and left-leaning by its critics.

RelatedIsraeli PM wants Eritrean migrants involved in clashes to be deported
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us