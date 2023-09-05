WORLD
4 MIN READ
DPRK to 'pay a price' if it supplies Russia weaponry: US
Sanctions-hit Russia is reportedly eager to secure more military supplies from its ally to bolster its forces as Kiev pushes a highly scrutinised counteroffensive to take back its territory.
DPRK to 'pay a price' if it supplies Russia weaponry: US
The Kremlin says it is unable to confirm a summit between Putin and Kim. / Photo: AP Archive
September 5, 2023

The White House has warned that North Korea would "pay a price" if it supplies Russia with weaponry for its war in Ukraine, with Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin expected to hold talks on the issue.

US President Joe Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday Pyongyang and Moscow were eyeing "leader-level discussions, perhaps even in person" on Russia's arms needs.

Sullivan said Russia could use weapons from North Korea to attack food supplies and heating infrastructure heading into winter to "try to conquer territory that belongs to another sovereign nation."

"This is not going to reflect well on North Korea and they will pay a price for this in the international community," he added.

Sullivan added that it "says a lot that Russia is having to turn to a country like North Korea."

Sanctions-hit Russia is reportedly eager to secure more military supplies from its ally to bolster its forces as Kiev pushes a highly scrutinized counteroffensive to take back its territory.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu travelled to North Korea in July seeking to acquire additional munitions for the war, the White House said.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was unable to confirm a summit between Putin and Kim. "We have nothing to say on this," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Shoigu said on Monday that Russia was considering joint military drills with North Korea. "Why not? They are our neighbours," he was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency.

Secret talks

The United States warned last week that Russia was already in secret talks with the North to acquire a range of munitions and supplies for Moscow's war effort.

Kim is likely to head by armoured train later this month to Vladivostok, on Russia's Pacific coast not far from North Korea, to meet Putin, US and other officials told the New York Times.

Vladivostok is hosting the Eastern Economic Forum from September 10–13, which was attended by representatives from 68 countries last year.

According to the Times, Putin is seeking artillery shells and antitank missiles from North Korea, while Kim, who could even travel to Moscow, is reportedly in search of advanced technology for satellites and nuclear-powered submarines, as well as food aid for his impoverished nation.

An official at Seoul's unification ministry, which handles inter-Korean relations, said various developments indicated the growing possibility of an arms deal between Pyongyang and Moscow.

"Any form of cooperation between North Korea and neighbouring countries must be conducted in a way that does not undermine international norms and peace," he told reporters.

Washington said last week that, despite its denials, North Korea supplied infantry rockets and missiles to Russia in 2022 for use by the privately controlled Wagner military group.

RelatedUS accuses Russia, China of supporting North Korea at UN Security Council
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us