Türkiye expects the European Union to show the necessary will and act more courageously to advance relations with Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has expressed.

“The EU cannot be a global actor without Türkiye,” Fidan said on Wednesday, speaking at a joint press conference with EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Fidan also emphasised that relations between Türkiye and the European Union should not be held hostage to the interests of some countries.

Referring to recent announcements on the bloc’s enlargement through 2030, Fidan said that at a time when the EU is highlighting its enlargement policy over geopolitical concerns, it would be a great strategic mistake to exclude Türkiye from this.

Fidan also said reactivation of the Türkiye-EU Established Dialogue Mechanisms is essential for establishing trust in relations.

For his part, Varhelyi said that after the major elections this May in Türkiye, new opportunities in relations emerged and he was “quick to come to see how we could live up to our friendship, our alliances and our partnership that we have with Türkiye.”

“Because we have a strong political and economic commitment. Our relations with Türkiye is key for us as well. Türkiye is a partner and candidate country,” he added.

Updating the customs union

During the press conference, Fidan also emphasised that among Türkiye's expectations from the EU is progress in the visa liberalisation process.

“Visa liberalisation will increase human-to-human dialogue and will undoubtedly contribute to removing the problems and prejudices regarding Türkiye's membership in the EU,” Fidan said.

“It will be in the interests of both parties to renew the Customs Union in accordance with the needs of today and the needs of tomorrow.”

EU enlargement chief Varhelyi is on a two-day visit to Ankara to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation.

On Wednesday, he also met with the Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat to discuss cooperation with the EU on financing, updating the 1995 Customs Union, and Türkiye's joint projects with the union — particularly in green transformation.

Upon his meeting with Varhelyi, trade minister Bolat said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the two sides "reaffirmed our commitment to the strong continuation of the positive agenda between Türkiye and the EU."

"We were highly pleased with the concrete program proposed by the EU, especially regarding the facilitation of visa processes for our businesspeople," he added, referring to a vexing problem for many Turkish citizens in recent months.

Saying that technical-level work on ties with the bloc will commence during Trade Working Group meetings in October, he added: "We will improve the trade and economic cooperation between Türkiye and the EU, our largest trading partner, through mutual steps."

Turkish officials have long argued the Customs Union with the EU, reached in 1995, is overdue for an update, a move which would benefit both sides.