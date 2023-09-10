TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye ready to help quake-hit Morocco 'with all means': President Erdogan
'As a country that experienced disaster of the century 6 months ago, we are ready to help Morocco,' Recep Tayyip Erdogan says
Türkiye ready to help quake-hit Morocco 'with all means': President Erdogan
Erdogan expressed his sympathy to the families of the deceased and wished a swift recovery to those who were injured. / Photo: AA
September 10, 2023

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Türkiye is ready to help quake-hit Morocco "with all means" available.

"As a country that experienced the 'disaster of the century' six months ago, we are ready to help our Moroccan brothers with all our means," Erdogan told a news conference on Sunday after the G-20 summit in New Delhi, India.

At least 2,012 people were killed and 2,059 injured in the quake that struck the North African country late Friday.

Fatalities from the magnitude 7 tremor occurred in various regions, including El-Houz, Taroudant, Chichaoua, Tiznit, Marrakech, Azilal, Agadir, Casablanca and Youssoufia.

Erdogan conveyed condolences to those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Turkish institutions and organisations have prepared a relief and rescue team comprising 265 individuals to be dispatched to Morocco to help earthquake victims.

Eleven provinces in southern Türkiye were hit by twin quakes on Feb.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us