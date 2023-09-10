WORLD
Biden hails 'greater era of cooperation' with Vietnam
US President Joe Biden has arrived in Hanoi, Vietnam on a trip meant to deepen bilateral cooperation.
U.S. President Biden visits Vietnam / Photo: Reuters
September 10, 2023

US President Joe Biden hailed closer relations with Vietnam as he met the communist state's top officials in a visit aimed at countering China's growing influence.

"A warm welcome President Joe Biden!" the US Embassy in Hanoi said on Facebook on Sunday. "His arrival in Vietnam on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the US.

"This can be the beginning of even a greater era of cooperation," Biden said as he met Nguyen Phu Trong, the general secretary of the ruling Communist Party and the country's paramount leader.

Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership represents our commitment to strengthening the US - Vietnam partnership in trade, development, education, health care, energy, and more."

Expand people-to-people ties

He flew to the Vietnamese capital after attending a two-day G20 leaders' summit in New Delhi, India.

Biden is expected to meet the head of the ruling Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong and other leaders, and explore opportunities to promote the growth of the Vietnamese economy, expand people-to-people ties, and combat climate crisis.

The US and Vietnam have increasingly close trade ties, and the visit is being keenly observed as Washington is strengthening its presence in the wider Asia-Pacific to counter China’s expanding economic and military influence in the region.

The two nations established diplomatic relations in 1995, 20 years after the end of the Vietnam War.

