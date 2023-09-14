WORLD
Kim's visit to Russia will last a 'few more days': Kremlin
The friendly ties between the two leaders come as Russia faces isolation from the West and some of its traditional partners over its full-scale offensive in Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gifted each other rifles, the Kremlin says. / Photo: AP
September 14, 2023

The Kremlin has said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Russia would last a few more days.

Kim's "visit will continue for a few more days," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding: "Kim invited (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to pay a visit to (North Korea). Putin gratefully accepted the invitation."

Putin has sought to strengthen alliances with other hardline leaders ostracised by the West and met with Kim amid speculation they would agree on an arms deal.

Putin and Kim gifted each other rifles, the Kremlin said.

Putin "gave (Kim) a rifle from our production of the highest quality. In turn, he also received a North Korean-made rifle," Peskov told reporters.

Putin also give Kim "a glove from a space suit that has been in space several times", he said.

The friendly ties between the two leaders come as Russia faces isolation from the West and some of its traditional partners over its full-scale offensive in Ukraine.

US officials and experts have said Russia is interested in buying North Korean ammunition to use in Ukraine, a move the White House warned would have consequences.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
