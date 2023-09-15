WORLD
Libya 'cannot face alone' crisis caused by flood disaster: UN
Libyan authorities and searchers in the country's eastern region dug through mud and hollowed-out buildings for 10,000 people missing and feared dead in flooding that has already killed more than 11,000.
Heaps of twisted metal and flooded cars littered Derna’s streets, which are caked in a tan mud. / Photo: AA
September 15, 2023

The UN envoy to Libya has said the North African country "cannot face alone" the crisis caused by devastating floods.

In a statement on Friday, Abdoulaye Bathily said that the scale of damages and losses from the floods that badly hit Libya's eastern region "is beyond our collective imagination."

The UN envoy hailed collective efforts by Libyans in responding to the crisis.

"The Libyan people have set a great example of unity, compassion and resilience in the face of this devastating tragedy," Bathily said.

"Today, I see one united Libya, no east, west, or south," he said and urged all Libyan authorities and institutions to continue coordinating their response efforts.

'Difficult time'

Libya has for years faced a crisis over a power struggle, as the country is divided between two governments; one is internationally recognised in the western part of the country, and the other is appointed by the Libyan parliament and rules the eastern region.

Bathily also voiced gratitude to the countries that have "sent rescue teams, equipment, and life-saving supplies to help Libya in this difficult time."

At least 6,000 people have been killed and thousands of others remain missing due to the weekend floods in eastern Libya, according to official figures.

But, the Libyan Red Crescent said as of Thursday that 11,300 people in Derna had died and another 10,100 were reported missing — though there was little hope many would be found alive.

Torrential rains from Storm Daniel swept several areas on Sunday in eastern Libya, most notably Benghazi, Al Bayda and Al Marj, as well as Soussa and Derna.

