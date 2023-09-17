WORLD
2 MIN READ
Over a dozen killed in Brazil plane crash
Twelve passengers and two crew are killed as plane crashes in Brazilian Amazon in northern town of Barcelos, officials say.
News site UOL said the passengers were Brazilians travelling to the region for sport fishing, citing state Security Secretary Vinicius Almeida. / Photo: Reuters
September 17, 2023

Fourteen people have been killed when a plane crashed in the Brazilian Amazon in the northern town of Barcelos, a popular tourist stop, the governor of Amazonas state said.

Twelve passengers and two crew were killed in the accident on Saturday, Governor Wilson Lima wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"To family and friends, my solidarity and prayers," Lima said in the post.

Brazilian media reports said there were no survivors of the crash.

News site G1 said the plane was an 18-passenger EMB-110, a twin-engine turboprop manufactured by Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer.

It was reportedly on its way from the state capital, Manaus, to Barcelos, about a 90-minute flight.

Air Force team sent

Located on the Rio Negro, an Amazon tributary, it is bordered by several national parks and other protected areas.

News site UOL said the passengers were Brazilians travelling to the region for sport fishing, citing state Security Secretary Vinicius Almeida.

Video footage posted by the Globo television network showed the plane lying on a muddy dirt track with the front part of the aircraft in green foliage.

A couple of dozen people are seen standing nearby holding umbrellas.

The Brazilian Air Force sent a team from Manaus to collect information and preserve any evidence that could be used for the investigation into the crash, an Air Force statement said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
