Türkiye is pleased with its developing cooperation with the US, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"We have resolved most of our deadlocks during talks with (President Joe) Biden, and we have decided to hold more talks," said Erdogan on Monday during a roundtable discussion with think tank representatives in New York, where he is taking part in the UN General Assembly.

The Turkish leader said the two nations will strengthen cooperation in efforts against terrorism, which he said “poses threats to both countries."

In reference to US support for the terrorist YPG/PKK in northern Syria, Erdogan stressed that there can be no partnership with terror groups.

"Every development in our region demonstrates how wrong the distinction between good terrorists and bad terrorists is. There is no negotiation with terrorists and no friendship or partnership can be established with them," he said.

In his remarks, Erdogan also mentioned Türkiye's contributions to solving global and regional problems, promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region, and addressing injustices within the international system.

Turning to the ongoing war in Ukraine, Erdogan said Ankara is actively working towards ending the conflict with a just and lasting peace. He stressed Türkiye's commitment to diplomacy as a means to establish permanent peace in all conflict areas and to expand its network of international friendships.

The president also highlighted the importance of strengthening international solidarity, particularly in the non-partisan fight against terrorist groups such as the PKK, Daesh, and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), a terror group which in 2016 launched a defeated coup against Türkiye that killed hundreds of people.

He also emphasised the need for a dignified and safe return of Syrian refugees to their home country.

Development Road Project: 'opportunity to build new world'

Türkiye will have an opportunity to build a new world with steps taken on the Iraq Development Road project, linking southern Iraq to its neighbor Türkiye, Turkish President also said on Monday.

“Through taking such a step we will have the opportunity to build a new world,” Erdogan said.

“We have seen that the Gulf countries are very determined. We are determined, too,” he added, saying that he saw this determination in the US, in Germany, and in Japan, too.

Asked about Türkiye's role as a NATO member and its national interests as well as geopolitical tensions, Erdogan said Türkiye is one of the oldest members of NATO and is also among the five key countries in the alliance.

"Türkiye is a country that strictly fulfills our duties within NATO," he said, adding that it will continue to do its part.

On Turkish-US relations, Erdogan said Ankara and Washington have "multidimensional relations" in areas from security to trade, noting that they have a trade volume of over $32 billion.

On his efforts to revive the landmark Black Sea grain deal, Erdogan said that during his meeting with Russian President Putin earlier this month, the two discussed shipping one million tons of grain to African countries.

Erdogan said he proposed increasing the amount of grain, telling Putin that a million tons is "not enough." The two agreed to continue the process with "telephone diplomacy,” he added.

Asked about the world refugee crisis, Erdogan said Türkiye, currently home to nearly 5 million refugees, will continue to host these refugees.

He added that Türkiye encourages the safe and voluntary return of Syrian refugees, noting that it works to build houses in northern Syria with the support of Qatar.

With the completion of permanent housing, one million Syrians will be able to return to their country, and so far around 600,000 have already started to return, Erdogan added.

President Erdogan is currently in New York to attend the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. He is set to deliver his address to the session on Tuesday.