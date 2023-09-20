Israeli troops killed a 19-year-old Palestinian in a pre-dawn raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, as violence in the occupied territory showed no sign of any letup.

The ministry said Durgham al Akhras was killed in a clash with Israeli soldiers raiding the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp near Jericho to carry out arrests early on Wednesday.

The Israeli army had no immediate comment.

The death came a day after Israeli forces killed four other Palestinians, three during a drone-assisted incursion on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank and one in besieged Gaza.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967, and its troops routinely carry out incursions into areas such as Jenin, which are nominally under the Palestinian Authority's security control.

In July, the Israeli army carried out its biggest raid in years on the Jenin camp, in which 13 Palestinians, including children, were killed.

Related Israel enforcing apartheid in occupied West Bank — former Mossad chief

Violence linked to the Israel-Palestinian conflict has surged since early last year, particularly in the West Bank.

At least 238 Palestinians have been killed so far this year in incidents linked to the conflict.

The bloodshed has also seen 32 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official sources on both sides.

They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants as well as civilians and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.