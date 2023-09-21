WORLD
Venezuela takes control of gang-run prison that had pool and a disco
President Nicolas Maduro congratulates security forces for dismantling facility which had become the "centre of conspiracy and crime" for Tren de Aragua gang.
Armoured vehicles near the Tocoron prison after authorities seized control of the facility. Photo: AFP / AFP
September 21, 2023

Venezuela has seized control of a prison from the hands of a powerful gang with international reach, in a major operation involving 11,000 members of its security forces.

The Tocoron prison had served as the Tren de Aragua gang's headquarters, where it had installed amenities such as a zoo, a pool and gambling rooms, according to an investigative journalist recently interviewed by the AFP news agency.

The prison was described as a "hotel" for the gang leaders, with a bank, baseball field, a restaurant and even a disco.

In a statement, the government congratulated law enforcement officers for regaining "total control" of the prison in the northern state of Aragua, adding the operation had "dismantled a centre of conspiracy and crime."

And in an official proclamation, President Nicolas Maduro praised "today's great success in the fight against criminal organisations."

After the government announced a complete evacuation of the jail, Interior Minister Remigio Ceballos told state broadcaster VTV that the inmates were being transferred to another facility.

An AFP team saw security officers carrying motorcycles, televisions, air conditioners and microwaves out of the jail.

'Hotel' for gang leaders

Tren de Aragua, Venezuela's most powerful local gang, is involved in crime countrywide and has spread its tentacles to neighboring nations.

According to an investigation by Venezuelan journalist Ronna Risquez, the gang has some 5,000 members.

It emerged a decade ago, and is involved in kidnappings, robberies, drug trafficking, prostitution and extortion. Tren de Aragua is also connected to illegal gold mining.

The InSight Crime think tank says the gang is also a major player in migrant smuggling.

Risquez told AFP the gang "took advantage" of Venezuela's economic and political crises over the past decade to expand operations, and is now present in at least eight other Latin American countries .

She said Tocoron had been entirely in the hands of the gang.

"Inside, the men I have seen with guns are prisoners belonging to the organisation. They guard the prison but not for the state."

The gang's leader is Hector Guerrero Flores, who was serving a 17-year sentence in the prison for murder and drug trafficking, said Carlos Nieto, coordinator of A Window for Freedom, a prison rights NGO.

SOURCE:AFP
