WORLD
3 MIN READ
Libya flood disaster displaces over 43,000 people, IOM reports
The official death toll stands at more than 3,300 — but the eventual count is expected to be far higher, with international aid groups giving estimates of up to 10,000 people missing.
Libya flood disaster displaces over 43,000 people, IOM reports
The United Nations warned this week that disease outbreaks could bring "a second devastating crisis" to the flood-hit areas. / Photo: AFP
September 21, 2023

Libya's flood disaster, which killed thousands in the city of Derna, also displaced more than 43,000 people, according to the International Organization for Migration.

"An estimated 43,059 individuals have been displaced by the floods in northeastern Libya," the IOM said on Thursday, adding that a "lack of water supply is reportedly driving many displaced out of Derna" to other areas.

A tsunami-sized flash flood broke through two ageing river dams upstream from the coastal city after the Mediterranean Storm Daniel lashed the area on September 10.

Mobile and internet services were meanwhile restored after a two-day disruption, following protests Monday that saw angry residents blame the authorities for the high death toll.

Authorities had blamed the communications outage on "a rupture in the optical fibre" link to Derna, but some internet users and analysts charged there had been a deliberate "blackout".

RelatedLibyans told to avoid Derna wells as corpses litter flood-hit city

Suspects 'identified'

In a televised interview on Wednesday evening, Libya's prosecutor general Al Seddik Al Sour vowed "rapid results" in the investigation into the cause of the tragedy.

He added that those suspected of corruption or negligence "have already been identified", without naming them.

Survivors in have Derna meanwhile faced new threats.

Related'Second devastating crisis': UN warns of disease threat in flood-hit Libya

The United Nations warned this week that disease outbreaks could bring "a second devastating crisis" to the flood-hit areas.

Local officials, aid agencies and the World Health Organization "are concerned about the risk of disease outbreak, particularly from contaminated water and the lack of sanitation", the UN said.

Libya's disease control centre has warned that mains water in the disaster zone is polluted and urged residents not to use it.

RelatedTurkish Red Crescent dispatches 150 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Libya
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us