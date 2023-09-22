BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
US auto workers union expands strike to 38 locations in 20 states
Another 5,600 additional US auto workers walk out of 38 38 General Motors and Stellantis parts distribution centres on top of the 13,000 of the 146,000 members that began the strike one week ago.
US auto workers union expands strike to 38 locations in 20 states
The UAW is seeking 40 percent wage hikes. / Photo: AFP
September 22, 2023

The US auto workers union has expanded a potentially economically and politically damaging strike against two of Detroit's "Big Three" - and invited President Joe Biden to support workers on the picket line.

UAW President Shawn Fain announced on Friday a strike of all 38 US parts and distribution centres at General Motors and Stellantis, where negotiations are stalled.

Fain did not expand the stoppage at Ford, where there are still significant gaps, but has offered important concessions since the strike was launched a week ago.

"As we have said for weeks, we're not going to wait around forever for fair contracts at the Big Three," Fain said in a briefing.

"We invite and encourage anyone who supports our cause to join us on the picket line, from friends and family all the way up to the president of the United States," Fain said.

"The way you can help is to build our movement and show the companies that the public stands with us."

Fain said Ford had improved earlier proposals by reinstating a cost-of-living measure that had been suspended in 2009. Ford also offered an enhanced profit-sharing system and granting the union the right to strike over plant closures.

"We're not done at Ford," Fain said. However, "we do recognise that Ford is serious about reaching a deal," he said. "At GM and Stellantis, it's a different story."

40% wage hikes, equal pay, and more

The UAW is seeking 40 percent wage hikes that would match the average increases by CEOs over the last four years.

Other key demands include the elimination of different worker pay and benefit "tiers," a cost-of-living adjustment, and the re-establishment of retiree medical benefits and a pension for junior employees.

The one-week-old strike has so far had a limited effect on company profits while introducing new pressures on auto parts suppliers to the Big Three. However, the expanded strike will pose new challenges for Stellantis and GM.

Analysts consider the worst-case economic scenario to be a lengthy strike that pinches consumption from workers who are taking home $500 in weekly strike pay instead of their normal wages.

RelatedDetroit Three under pressure to advance UAW talks, avoid wider auto strikes
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us