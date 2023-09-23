WORLD
Bangladesh will always fight for Palestine's rights, PM Hasina tells UNGA
Touching on 75th commemoration of Nakba, the ethnic cleansing of Palestine in 1948 by Israel, Sheikh Hasina says it is "deeply troubling" that legitimate rights of Palestinians have remained unmet.
Hasina raises climate crisis and Rohingya issue at  UNGA. / Photo: Reuters
September 23, 2023

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that Bangladesh will continue efforts to fight for the rights of Palestinians as she touches on the anniversary of the Nakba.

"It is deeply troubling that the legitimate rights of Palestinian people have remained unmet," said Hasina on Friday during her UN General Assembly remarks.

She referred to the 75th commemoration of the Nakba, when Israel declared its independence in occupied Palestinian lands in 1948 and forced Palestinians to migrate or into exile.

"We will continue our efforts to realise the rights of the people of Palestine. Bangladesh will stand by Palestine," she said.

Nakba, Arabic for Catastrophe, resulted from the first Arab-Israeli war in 1948.

Following the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forced out of their homes and areas, paving the way for the establishment of Israel.

It is observed annually by Palestinians and human rights advocates across the world.

Palestinians legally hold the "right of return" to their own lands, which are now considered Israeli territory, according to the UN General Assembly Resolution 194 of 1948.

Millions of Nakba survivors are living with their descendants in refugee camps in blockaded Gaza, occupied West Bank and other neighbouring countries.

Rohingya, Climate crisis

Hasina also noted Rohingya refugees and drew attention to the sixth years since refugees had to leave their homes and countries.

"The displaced Arakanese want to return to their country and live there in peace," she said.

"Out of humanitarian concern, we have given shelter to those who fled their homes for safety," she said.

"However, the situation has really turned unbearable for us now. The prolonged presence of the Rohingyas in Bangladesh has caused serious ramifications on the economy, environment, security, and socio-political stability in Bangladesh."

Pointing to the seriousness of the climate crisis, Hasina said Bangladesh is "one of the most vulnerable countries" in terms of climate in the world.

She pointed out that the global crises that have been going on for the last few years have increased the prices of food, energy and commercial products, and expressed her gratitude to UN chief Antonio Guterres for the Food, Energy and Finance Global Crisis Response Group he established in 2022 to respond to those crises around the world.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
