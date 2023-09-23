TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
'Sultans of the Net' secure Paris Olympics spot with victory over Japan
In an electrifying 105-minute match at Tokyo's Yoyogi Dome, Türkiye secured their spot in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics with a 3-1 victory over Japan, marking their 6th consecutive Group B win.
'Sultans of the Net' secure Paris Olympics spot with victory over Japan
The reigning Nations League and European champions, the Turkish national team extended their winning streak to 21 consecutive matches. / Photo: AA
September 23, 2023

Türkiye's national women's volleyball team has won against host Japan, starting strong and eventually clinching the victory 3-1 in the sixth match of the 2024 Paris Olympic Qualifiers.

With this win, the "Sultans of the Net" have secured their place in the 2024 Paris Olympics after maintaining a flawless 6-0 record in Group B.

The match began with Japan taking an early lead, establishing a 10-5 lead in the initial phase.

The home team extended their lead to 20-13 as the set progressed. However, the Turkish national team, powered by the efforts of Hande Baladin and Eda Erdem Dundar, managed to narrow the gap to just 2 points (24-22). Yet, Japan ultimately won the first set 25-22.

The Turkish team had a better start in the second set, with the initial phase seeing a 5-5 tie. However, Japan later seized control of the score by 5 points (20-15).

In the final minutes of the set, the Turkish team put up a strong fight and, thanks to Ilkin Aydin's contributions, took a 23-22 lead. Türkiye won the set 25-22, tying the score 1-1. This set marked Japan's first loss in the qualifiers.

Both teams showed strong competition in the early stages of the third set. However, Türkiye's national team took a 9-7 lead over Japan, prompting them to call a timeout. After the timeout, the Turkish team continued to perform well, extending their lead to 8 points, with Vargas contributing significantly (8-14).

Afterwards, with their effective play, Japan caught up (21-21).

In the final part of the set, the Turkish team displayed a strong performance and won the set 26-24, taking a 2-1 lead in the match. The Turkish team started the fourth set very well, building a 23-10 lead with consecutive points, marking the game's largest lead.

Türkiye won the set 25-12 and the match 3-1, securing their place in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Additionally, the national team, the reigning Nations League and European champions, extended their winning streak to 21 consecutive matches. Vargas led the way with 22 points, making her the match's top scorer.

Turkish Minister of Youth and Sports, Osman Askin Bak, thanked the national team in his congratulatory message.

"Here are the Queens of the Net, and here is the consistency of success..." he stated in his message, adding that he wholeheartedly believes the team will make Türkiye proud at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The national team, set to compete in the Olympics for the second and third consecutive times in their history, will face Belgium in their seventh and final qualifier on Sunday at 10:00 AM (Turkish time).

RelatedTurkish wrestler Buse Tosun Cavusoglu crowned world champion
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us