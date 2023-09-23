Türkiye's national women's volleyball team has won against host Japan, starting strong and eventually clinching the victory 3-1 in the sixth match of the 2024 Paris Olympic Qualifiers.

With this win, the "Sultans of the Net" have secured their place in the 2024 Paris Olympics after maintaining a flawless 6-0 record in Group B.

The match began with Japan taking an early lead, establishing a 10-5 lead in the initial phase.

The home team extended their lead to 20-13 as the set progressed. However, the Turkish national team, powered by the efforts of Hande Baladin and Eda Erdem Dundar, managed to narrow the gap to just 2 points (24-22). Yet, Japan ultimately won the first set 25-22.

The Turkish team had a better start in the second set, with the initial phase seeing a 5-5 tie. However, Japan later seized control of the score by 5 points (20-15).

In the final minutes of the set, the Turkish team put up a strong fight and, thanks to Ilkin Aydin's contributions, took a 23-22 lead. Türkiye won the set 25-22, tying the score 1-1. This set marked Japan's first loss in the qualifiers.

Both teams showed strong competition in the early stages of the third set. However, Türkiye's national team took a 9-7 lead over Japan, prompting them to call a timeout. After the timeout, the Turkish team continued to perform well, extending their lead to 8 points, with Vargas contributing significantly (8-14).

Afterwards, with their effective play, Japan caught up (21-21).

In the final part of the set, the Turkish team displayed a strong performance and won the set 26-24, taking a 2-1 lead in the match. The Turkish team started the fourth set very well, building a 23-10 lead with consecutive points, marking the game's largest lead.

Türkiye won the set 25-12 and the match 3-1, securing their place in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Additionally, the national team, the reigning Nations League and European champions, extended their winning streak to 21 consecutive matches. Vargas led the way with 22 points, making her the match's top scorer.

Turkish Minister of Youth and Sports, Osman Askin Bak, thanked the national team in his congratulatory message.

"Here are the Queens of the Net, and here is the consistency of success..." he stated in his message, adding that he wholeheartedly believes the team will make Türkiye proud at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The national team, set to compete in the Olympics for the second and third consecutive times in their history, will face Belgium in their seventh and final qualifier on Sunday at 10:00 AM (Turkish time).